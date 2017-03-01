Maximum City – Suketu Mehta

About the place I call home:

Somewhere, buried beneath the wreck of its current condition—one of urban catastrophe—is the city that has a tight claim on my heart, a beautiful city by the sea, an island-state of hope in a very old country.



-Suketu Mehta, Maximum City.

Bombay, Bambai, Mumbai. Many names, many faces. Over the years this city has become like a deranged yet lovable person who is related to you by blood. You hate them when you are in the same space with them. You miss them with terrible longing when you are away from them. That’s what this city has been for me. I love it, despite its crazy moody crankiness. Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City has made me understand this beautiful mad city’s devastating glory and its stunning despicableness.

Shaky image credits: Mumbai local train.

