Quickies

Maximum City – Suketu Mehta

Posted by kausambhi on

About the place I call home:

Somewhere, buried beneath the wreck of its current condition—one of urban catastrophe—is the city that has a tight claim on my heart, a beautiful city by the sea, an island-state of hope in a very old country.

-Suketu Mehta, Maximum City.

Bombay, Bambai, Mumbai. Many names, many faces. Over the years this city has become like a deranged yet lovable person who is related to you by blood. You hate them when you are in the same space with them. You miss them with terrible longing when you are away from them. That’s what this city has been for me. I love it, despite its crazy moody crankiness. Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City has made me understand this beautiful mad city’s devastating glory and its stunning despicableness.

Shaky image credits: Mumbai local train.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s